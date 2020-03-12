School Board asks for vote on smaller tax increase

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board made another attempt Thursday to get a new sales tax for employee pay on the May 9 ballot.

The board passed a resolution that reduces the size of the proposed tax to 0.45% and dedicates all the proceeds to salaries and benefits for teachers and other staff members. A technology reserve fund has been dropped from the tax proposal.

The resolution petitions the State Bond Commission to approve the May 9 vote. The commission’s Ad Hoc Subcommittee is scheduled to meet Monday.

Thursday’s resolution was the third version of the tax proposal passed by the board since December, when it first proposed a May 9 vote on a half-cent sales tax. The anticipated $4.25 million in new revenue would give teachers a $3,000 annual raise and other staff members a $1,500 raise and create a fund for technology enhancements.

That proposal quickly ran into opposition from Parish President David Hanagriff and others who said the timing for a tax increase is wrong as St. Mary’s economy struggles to recover after five long, slumping years.

The tax found another opponent in state Sen. Bret Allain, who sits on the Bond Commission. Chairman of the influential Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, Allain didn’t like the proposed levying of the tax “in perpetuity.”

The School Board met last week and added a five-year limit on the tax, after which the tax would have to be renewed by voters. But Allain continued to object, saying a new, smaller tax should be dedicated only to pay raises.

On Thursday, School Board member Wayne Deslatte proposed the change to 0.45% and eliminated the $350,000 technology reserve “that’s definitely needed, but he had an issue.”

Deslatte said the smaller tax proposal “is a little more than he suggested but meeting him halfway.”

St. Mary’s current starting teacher pay of $41,000, already among the lowest in the surrounding parishes, is in danger of falling behind Lafourche Parish, which has a 0.5% sales tax that would fund a $3,000 pay raise to lift starting teacher salaries to $44,000.

“I think it’s important to keep [the St. Mary proposal] at $44,000 so we can compete,” Deslatte said.

In a guest column in Wednesday’s Daily Review, Allain, R-Franklin, had argued for a 0.3% sales tax proposal for St. Mary.

He said the district has already seen an increase of $3 million in property tax revenue since 2017 at a time when enrollment has declined by 900 students in recent years.

At Thursday’s meeting, School Board Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry said he couldn’t find the $3 million property tax bump cited by Allain. The general fund, from which teacher raises would have to be paid, is down nearly $149,000 in property tax revenue, Perry said.

Allain also cited a $1.3 million increase in sales tax revenue since 2016.

“I compute only $26,060 … when comparing reported sales tax for 2018-19 to 2015-16,” Perry said.

About a quarter of a $4 million increase in state Minimum Foundation Program funding cited by Allain from 2018-19 to 2019-20 went to a state-approved $1,000 pay raise for teachers and $500 for support staff members, Perry said. About $550,000 went for recurring “step” increases for teachers, and the rest went to security enhancements designed to prevent access by school visitors to student areas.

Perry said the district has responded to declining enrollment by closing the Shannon and Hernandez elementary schools, eliminating programs such as block scheduling and teacher “teaming,” and eliminating 200 teaching and support staff positions through attrition since 2011.