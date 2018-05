Sarah Thurston, who turns 3 this month, cuts the ribbon opening her dad's new clinic, Thurston Ophthalmology, on Friday at 1018 Eighth St. in Morgan City. Dr. Jared Thurston is to her left, and her mother , Carla Thurston, is holding her. They were joined by clinic employees, local officials and members of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker