Ribbon-cutting for Auto Rental Etc.

Auto Rental Etc. held a St. Mary Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Tuesday at its Tri-City area location at 6310 La. 182 in Morgan City. The Morgan City store is one of seven locations for the business. Morgan City store manager Jon Hebert, left, and rental agent Lucas Landry, right, cut the ribbon. Among the others present were store company owner Eric Stroderd as well as city, parish and Chamber officials.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute