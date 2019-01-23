Restoring Morgan City history

Wed, 01/23/2019 - 12:56pm

On Saturday the Bayou Old Time Engine and Power Association got together at Audie’s Air Conditioning Inc. on Sandra Street to start the reassembly of the 1922 American LaFrance fire engine. It belongs to the city of Morgan City and is the second motorized fire truck that the city owned. Twelve members showed up to help, along with Assistant Fire Chief John Price and Chief Alvin Cockerham. Audie Taquino of Audie's Air Conditioning said that after a couple of more work days, the engine "should be ready to grace the streets of Morgan City."

