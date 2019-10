Quilt of Many Colors opens in Bayou Vista

A new retail store in Bayou Vista, Quilt of Many Colors, 2730 La. 182 East in Bayou Vista had its ribbon-cutting Friday. Quilt of Many Colors specializes in fabrics, quilting, and sewing needs. Pictured from left: Wedna Smith, Trish Fontenot, Susan Price, Dolores Fears, Meta Tellman, Fannie Leonard, Kevin Voisin, parish councilman, Leslie Broussard, Tracey Matthews, Jarrod Longman, parish assessor, Jason Watson, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce vice chairman, Donna Meyer, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce president, and Kathy Primeaux-Carlin.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux