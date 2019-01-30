PSB gives to Boys State

Submitted Photo

Troy LaRive, American Legion Post 242 commander, accepts a donation from Patterson State Bank head teller Peggy Darce. Each year Patterson State Bank teams up with the American Legion to sponsor a local young man to attend the Louisiana Boys State program at Northwestern State University. The area high schools choose one or more junior boy and girl to attend the week long program. The program is used to show the students on a first-hand basis how local, state and federal governments operate.