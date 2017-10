PSB gift to Project Graduation

Submitted Photo

Cindy Cart, assistant vice president with Patterson State Bank, presents a donation on behalf of the bank to Patterson High School seniors (from left) Ashlynn Rock, Hayden Pinho, Tapanga Haven, Kiora Grady and Madison Paul as well as Project Graduation President Kelly Paul Jennings (third from left) and Project Graduation Secretary Vanessa Pinho (second from right). Each year, Patterson Project Graduation provides a safe celebration for graduating seniors held after graduation night each year. Donations and parent volunteers help to make the event successful year after year.