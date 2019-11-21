Port board will talk about InterMoor's home

InterMoor’s facility in Morgan City, shown in this Facebook post by the Port of Morgan City, has completed the fabrication of four production manifold piles for OneSubsea to be installed in the Gulf of Mexico for the BP Mad Dog 2 project. The piles are over 78 feet long and 20 feet in diameter. The port board has called a special meeting for noon Friday at the Emergency Operations Center to talk about a possible application for Louisiana Port Construction and Development Priority Program funds to make improvements to property leased by InterMoor. The board will also discuss state rail and dock repair and maintenance.