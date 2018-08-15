Patterson store has 'grand re-opening'

Submitted Photo

Family Dollar store on Catherine Street in Patterson reopened Aug. 2 and held its “Re-Grand Opening” ceremonies Aug. 11 after a Jan. 1 fire. Last November marked five years in business for the store. Pictured from left, front row: city council member Sandra K. Turner, Heather Rodrigue, Allison Broussard, District Manager Allison Broussard, Store Manager Christine Hanson, Mayor Rodney Grogan, and council members John Rentrop and Joe Russo III. Back row: Janira Jennings, Darenell Carter, Cynthia Hilliard, Cpl. Ronnie Fuselier, Alistare Harris-Turner, Chief Janis Merritt, Sgt. Cathy Notto and Pastor Lee Condolle.