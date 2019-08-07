Patterson Healthcare wins award for quality

Patterson Healthcare was one of 13 Louisiana elder care facilities that earned Silver—Achievement in Quality Awards from the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.

The awards are part of a National Quality Award Program with three levels to assist providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals

In 2019, Louisiana ranked second in the nation for receiving the most Silver – Achievement in Quality Awards for long-term care quality.

Eleven Louisiana nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities in Louisiana earned the 2019 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award.

Also this year, 16 Louisiana nursing facilities earned the 2019 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award receiving national honors for their dedication to improving quality care.

“I am proud of the 29 member facilities for their commitment to providing the highest quality care to their residents,” said Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana association. “Receiving a bronze or silver award is an incredible recognition of a facility’s unwavering focus on continuous quality improvement which ultimately improves the overall health outcomes of the residents they serve.

"These member nursing facilities are incredibly deserving of this award and I commend each nursing facility’s staff and leadership for their hard work and dedication.”