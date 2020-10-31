Official Harbor Freight Tools opening set

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Harbor Freight Tools at 949 Highway 90 East has been showing a "Now Open" sign, and an official opening is set for 8 a.m., Nov. 14. The 19,000-square-foot store will create 25-30 jobs. The store will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed. Charles Rader is the store manager.