Ochsner St. Mary will remain open

Ochsner St. Mary announced Wednesday that it will be open for business as usual. Patients will continue to be admitted, surgeries will be done as scheduled, and appropriate personnel will be in place to care for patients.

During the course of events, the hospital said, the staff will closely monitor the developments of the storm to insure patient safety and satisfaction.

As a reminder, Ochsner St. Mary is not an evacuation site. Please check with the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the site listing available in our area. However, in the unlikely event that you are injured and in need of health care, Ochsner St. Mary will be ready to provide care during the storm.