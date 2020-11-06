Ochsner St. Mary will offer another flu shot fair

Ochsner St. Mary says it has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot.

The hospital will be offering a curbside or “drive thru” flu fair. Flu shots are available for patients age 6 months and older, by appointment.

The event will be 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 14 at Ochsner St. Mary’s parking lot, 1151Marguerite St. Morgan City.

Book your appointment today by visiting ochsner.org/flu or calling 1-866-OCHSNER.

Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time.

The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance. For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.