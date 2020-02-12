To kick off Heart Healthy Month, employees at Ochsner St. Mary wore special shirts on National Wear Red Day to show their support and promote the importance of taking the necessary steps to ensure heart health.
Ochsner St. Mary’s Ladies Auxiliary presented a donation to St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner. Lea Hebert, vice president of the auxiliary, said she hopes the donation will provide support for day-to-day expenses the non-profit organization accrues. “We feel the donation will be well spent.” In addition to the contribution, the auxiliary supports local high school seniors with nursing scholarships.
Ochsner St. Mary happenings
