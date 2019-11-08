Ochsner St. Mary gets A grade for patient safety

Ochsner St. Mary, previously Teche Regional Medical Center, was awarded an A in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Ochsner St. Mary’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, Do or F grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Our dedicated team at Ochsner St. Mary is committed to keeping patients safe while delivering exceptional and compassionate care to the community we serve,” said Tim Allen, CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region. “This recognition is an honor and a testament to the tireless efforts of our providers, nurses and staff, and we are very proud to have received this distinction.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent.

Ochsner’s partnership with St. Mary Parish Hospital Service District was approved this fall and the Morgan City-based facility was renamed Ochsner St. Mary on October 1. The hospital is a 164-bed, licensed, acute care facility accredited by the Joint Commission providing both primary and secondary levels of care.

Inpatient and outpatient services at Ochsner St. Mary include a 24-Hour Emergency Department, Ambulatory Care Services, Cardiac Services, Cardiopulmonary, full Service Lab, General Surgery, Inpatient Behavioral Health, Women’s Services, Medical / Surgical, ICU, Pharmacy, Rehabilitation Services include Inpatient and Outpatient Physical, Occupational & Speech Therapy and Radiology Services. The medical staff consists of general surgeons, obstetricians/gynecologists, cardiologists, pediatricians, internal medicine, family practitioners, ophthalmologists, orthopedics, radiologists, pathologists, podiatrists, psychiatrists, emergency medicine physicians and anesthesiologists.