Submitted Photo

Karen Listi, local dental hygienist from the office of Dean Listi, DDS, in Morgan City, visited pre-K4 and kindergarten students at Julia B. Maitland Elementary School for National Children’s Dental Health Month. In February. Mrs. Listi talked about good oral habits such as brushing, flossing and proper nutrition; and she provided each child with a toothbrush and a dental hygiene pamphlet.