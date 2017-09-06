Newest Chamber member

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 2:19pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its newest member, CC’s Coffee House of Morgan City. CC’s Coffee House was intended to bring family and friends together in a place that is warm and welcoming with delightful staff members. They welcome the community and nearby cities to stop in and enjoy a refreshing drink and one of the many pastries offered. Pictured from left are General Manager Bruce Augustine, Chamber President Donna F. Meyer and Sidney Roy, owner of CC’s Coffee House of Morgan City.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017