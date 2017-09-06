Newest Chamber member

Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its newest member, CC’s Coffee House of Morgan City. CC’s Coffee House was intended to bring family and friends together in a place that is warm and welcoming with delightful staff members. They welcome the community and nearby cities to stop in and enjoy a refreshing drink and one of the many pastries offered. Pictured from left are General Manager Bruce Augustine, Chamber President Donna F. Meyer and Sidney Roy, owner of CC’s Coffee House of Morgan City.