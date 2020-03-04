Article Image Alt Text

New Chamber member

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:25pm

Submitted Photo
St. Mary Chamber President Donna Meyer welcomed the newest member, W.L. & Mary’s Lawn Service. Their contact number is 985-519-6320. Their motto is: "Great Work at a Reasonable Price."

