New business for Morgan City

A big city feel with small town appeal. That is what a new gentleman’s salon opening on Feb. 18 in Morgan City hopes to offer its customers.

The Avenue, located at 7552 La. 182 East Suite B in Morgan City, is owned and operated by Brooke Rankin.

Rankin is a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician. She received her training and credentials through the Aveda Institute of Baton Rouge.

“Those that are in the profession of helping others look good and feel good about themselves do it with a passion, and I wanted to offer a salon where men could get services for their self-care and appearance in a place that caters to them,” Rankin said.

The Avenue will offer haircuts like any salon, but is only catering to gentlemen. In keeping with the theme that gentlemen salons in big cities have, The Avenue will offer beard trims, skin services, waxing, specialty cuts, hot towels, facial and head shaving as well as a complimentary cup of coffee for the morning clients.

“I also wanted to recognize those in my profession and that passion they have by offering the highest commission rate to my stylists who choose to work alongside me on this new venture,” Rankin said.

Rankin is offering her hired stylist 60% commission rate on all services and 10% commission on all product sales.

Rankin is a fifth-generation business owner in Morgan City.

Her great-grandfather was owner and operator of Rankin Jewelry and Loan, a pawn shop that existed on Railroad Avenue. Her great-great-grandfather, Earl Stansbury, was in a partnership as owner of B&S Lumber Company, which existed on Front Street. Her great-grandfather, Gerald Stansbury, eventually took over B&S Lumber and finally her grandfather, Jack Rankin, was owner and operator of B&S and moved the business to La. 182. Her grandmother, Linda Rankin, was in a partnership as owner of Classic Designs gift shop which existed on La. 182. Her father, David Rankin, was in a partnership as owner of Automotive Concepts which exists on La. 182 and is the current owner of Tech Savvy Solutions LLC.

“There is a sense of pride in being able to join the ranks with others in my family and own my own business in Morgan City. It also gives me a support system I can go to,” Rankin said.

“I love my community and I am hoping to see it support a local business and have repeat customers that come in and feel welcome, comfortable, and leave here confident in their overall appearance,” Rankin said.

“Also, that men will branch out a little and realize that sometimes a hot towel and a face mask really can make your day a little brighter,” Rankin said.

Rankin posted about the opening of The Avenue on social media and had an overwhelming response.

“I put a post on Facebook and it was shared around 200 times and people started contacting me for appointments,” Rankin said.

“It honestly is a little overwhelming. I’m really excited but nervous and so happy to see the people ready to support my idea,” Rankin said.