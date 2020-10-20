Morgan City's New Industries acquires Honiron's assets

New Industries, a specialty steel fabricator and manufacturer of large diameter pressure vessels in Morgan City, said Tuesday that it has purchased the operating assets of Honiron LLC.

Honiron provides process and related equipment to sugar cane mills, sugar beet factories and sugar refineries both domestically and internationally. Honiron has a long and storied history in the sugar industry tracing its roots back to the founding of the original Honolulu Ironworks in Hawaii in the 1850s.

All of Honiron’s manufacturing operations will be relocated to New Industries’ Morgan City facility on Railroad Avenue.

“This acquisition enables us to leverage our record of customer service and proven manufacturing capability to an entirely new customer base,” said Bill New, New Industries’ president & CEO.

“We remain committed to our traditional customers in the subsea, oil and gas, and marine industries.

"The purchase of Honiron brings some additional manufacturing capabilities in-house to enhance our offering to our existing customers while utilizing our existing capabilities to offer enhanced services and manufacturing capacity to Honiron’s customers.”

Jacob Giardina Jr., CEO of Honiron, added, “We are pleased to pass the Honiron legacy to New Industries and look forward to their continuing the history of supporting the sugar industry.”