Morgan City High's Mock Trial Team

Mon, 12/28/2020 - 1:24pm

Morgan City High and its mock trial team thanked the Ramsey, Skiles, Streva & Bourgeois law firm for supporting the team. The Morgan City High School Mock Trial team is a group of students who aspire to become lawyers. They work throughout the year, perfecting their courtroom procedures and knowledge and then competing with other regional mock trial teams for national standing. The bottom photo shows the team with Patrick Skiles.

