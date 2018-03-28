Morella gets new certification

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:08am Anonymous

Anthony “Chip” Morella, P.T., Cert DN, has completed the necessary continuing education that is required by the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board for a physical therapist to perform dry needling. Morella completed his course work with the Dry Needling Institute of the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy and is now allowed to use the designation of “Cert. DN.”
“Dry needling is a physical intervention which utilizes filiform needles to stimulate trigger points in a patient’s body for treatment of neuromuscular pain and functional movement deficits,” as defined by the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board. Morella said dry needling is another modality that he will utilize in treating the many conditions he sees involving pain or loss of function of muscles, joints and the nervous system.

