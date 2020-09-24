Metal Shark unveils new yacht line

The new Metal Shark M48, named Magnet, is the first build in the company’s “Metal Shark Yachts” portfolio of high-speed, long range catamaran expedition yachts, which has just been announced.

The new lineup also includes the M30 (100 feet) and the M70 231 feet).

Magnet is the first-ever private recreational yacht built by Metal Shark, a diversified builder of aluminum and steel vessels for military and commercial operators worldwide.

The vessel is also notable for being built in the United States, constructed from start to finish at Metal Shark’s Franklin shipyard.

The three-decked welded-aluminum craft features design work completed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team, utilizing an Incat Crowther catamaran hull form optimized for maximum speed and range. The vessel weighs in with a lightship displacement of 275 metric tons and can carry up to 29,000 U.S. gallons of fuel. Powered by twin 2,600-horsepower MTU IMO Tier III diesel engines, Magnet boasts a globe-spanning 11,000 nautical mile range at a 10-knot cruise, with reserve. In sea trials the new craft has reached a top speed of 27 knots.

“This is not by any stretch a typical yacht,” explained the vessel’s owner, George Wallner.

“I wanted a serious, rugged, purpose-built vessel capable of reaching the remote, unspoiled destinations that you can’t get to with an airplane. With Magnet, I can travel quickly to faraway places, and everyone onboard can enjoy the adventure.

"Upon arrival, we can stay for extended periods, independently and comfortably, without reliance on a large crew. I also wanted to be able to work on board, continue with my product development and testing activities at sea.

"The catamaran format offers ample room and a uniquely stable platform for that. I worked closely with Metal Shark over an extended period to execute my vision, to create this tool for recreational exploration, and it is very rewarding to finally experience Magnet underway. So far, I have been most impressed by this vessel’s stability, even at speed in heavy seas.”

"Like Magnet, each of our catamaran Metal Shark Yachts have been designed to liberate owners from the fuss of yachting and to eliminate adherence to rigid itineraries, opening up new opportunities for exploration,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “With Magnet you can run from New York to Miami in under 48 hours, you can cross oceans at 17 knots, and you can comfortably enjoy long-range global travel without refueling concerns. At anchor, a Metal Shark Yacht becomes its own island of self-sustaining independence, with the autonomy to stay on station for extended periods.”

Thanks to its catamaran footprint, M48 offers significantly more deck space than a monohull yacht of comparable length, creating vast spaces for entertaining along with ample storage space for tenders, toys, or other payloads. A 5,000 lb.-capacity submersible stern platform and a 3,500-pound aft deck crane easily launch, retrieve, and stow tenders, toys, and cargo.

Machinery spaces, crew quarters, refrigerated storage, a wine cellar, and a complete work shop are all accommodated below decks within the twin catamaran hulls, opening up all three decks for owners and guests. On the main and mid decks, the elevated interior imparts the feel of a high-end city apartment as opposed to the far more enclosed spaces of a typical yacht. Large, panoramic windows and understated finishes put the emphasis on the journey, offering airy, uncluttered surroundings and sweeping views of the outside environment.

An expansive upper-level sun deck, generously appointed with wraparound seating and lounges, al fresco dining areas, and a bar with refrigerators and an ice maker, also features a forward flybridge which offers superb visibility from its elevated position. A large fixed shade provides comfort while also accommodating an integrated 12-panel, 4.2 kW solar power generation array, and a spacious aft lounge area beckons sun lovers.

Magnet has been configured with a master cabin, a VIP cabin, and three guest cabins. However, each offering in the Metal Shark Yachts lineup may be fully customized to suit the unique requirements of the owner. With its 4,230 square feet of interior living space, M48 can be configured to accommodate additional guests or crew.

Magnet incorporates chiseled lines inspired by Metal Shark’s military patrol vessels, which are designed to achieve modern naval visual deterrent requirements.

Angular brows lend an imposing look while shielding the vessel’s expansive windows from the sun. Exposed architectural elements and an industrial-grade finish, designed for extended operation with minimum maintenance, combine to convey the vessel’s no-nonsense demeanor.

“M48 and our broader line of Metal Shark Yachts defy simple categorization,” Allard said. “While they are expedition yachts by definition, we focused on capability instead of trying to reach new levels of haute couture interior design.

“Metal Shark’s entry into the yacht market presents owners in the United States with a tremendous opportunity to have their yacht built at a U.S. shipyard by a builder with an extensively proven track record, said Metal Shark Key Account Manager Billy Smith. “From the peace of mind and the convenience of domestic production to the many benefits of aluminum construction, we’re bringing a fresh alternative to the yacht market."

Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16 feet to over 300 feet for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators.

Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500-plus employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.