Metal Shark to deliver new passenger vessels

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has partnered with design firm Incat Crowther to develop a new line of passenger vessels.

At last month's Passenger Vessel Association Maritrends Conference in Savannah, Georgia, Metal Shark introduced its new Endurance PV-X passenger vessel lineup, with 26-meter (150-passenger) and 32-meter (350-passenger) models now available and additional offerings to follow.

The welded-aluminum, high-speed, low-wake, catamaran Endurance PV-X models are touted by Metal Shark as “next-generation passenger vessels” and feature thoroughly proven Incat Crowther hull designs well-regarded among passenger vessel operators for their efficiency and performance. The new models have been optimized for comfort, safety, and operational efficiency, offering a range of configurations and optional features designed to suit individual operator requirements.

The Endurance PV-X vessels stand out with chiseled, modern lines derived from Metal Shark’s latest military patrol boat designs. Large windows create a sense of openness while enhancing the view from within. Comfortable seating arrangements, wide aisles, and roomy head compartments combine to enhance the overall passenger experience. Amenities such as LED infotainment screens, charging stations for electronic devices, onboard wifi, and bicycle racks are all available. Metal Shark’s signature pillarless glass pilothouse offers best-in-class visibility from the elevated helm station.

Metal Shark is currently slated to deliver nine passenger vessels this year, with numerous 150 and 350-passenger vessels currently under construction at its Franklin Louisiana shipyard for markets including New York, Washington DC, and New Orleans.

However, company executives stress that production slot availability is not a problem.

“Thanks to the large number of contracts we’ve announced over the past year, a few clients have gotten the mistaken impression that we’re too busy to take on additional work,” said Metal Shark’s vice president of commercial sales, Carl Wegener. “We’re definitely busy at both of our facilities but thanks to efficient engineering and production management our operations are optimized for volume. We don’t need to ramp up to take on additional projects; we just keep feeding the machine.”