Submitted Photo

Pitts & Matte CPA Inc. is a Merit Award donor for Artists Guild Unlimited’s 56th Labor Day Weekend Art Show & Sale. The show will open 1-4 pm. Wednesday-Friday at the Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St. Tim Matte and Guy Pitts are honoring Bob Greenwood, Gloria Matte and Lorella LaRoche-Pitts with Merit Awards in the Teens’ and Children’s categories. Diane T. Martin, Show Chairperson, receives a check from Tim Matte and Guy Pitts.