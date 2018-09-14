Meet the people performing economic study in Berwick, Morgan City

Staff Report

An open house featuring some of the people who will be making economic development recommendations for Berwick and Morgan City is set for 6 p.m. Monday at M.D. Shannon Elementary’s gym.

St. Mary Excel raised money to fund the study by the Urban Land Institute to “provide strategic advice on how the city can better fuel economic growth by looking at near, medium, and longer-term implementation of business industry diversification; financing and developing partnerships; and through infrastructure improvements.”

The panelists, convened through ULI’s Advisory Services program, will be visiting Morgan City and next week. Their assignment will include performing an analysis of local market conditions and making recommendations on how to leverage the revitalization and redevelopment efforts in Morgan City and Berwick.

Among the participants: Garrett Avery, senior designer, AECOM, New York, New York; John Goss, Asian carp project staff, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Indianapolis, Indiana; Clifford Graves, planning and partnerships consultant, Culver City, California; David Greensfelder, managing principal, Greensfelder Commercial Real Estate, LLC, Albany, California; Brad Power, director, Community Development Department, Englewood, Colorado; and Nitasha Rajora, general manager of developments and investments, Atelier Capital Partners, Vancouver, Canada.

During the week, the panelists will tour the study area and spend two days meeting and interviewing stakeholders.

After analyzing the site and completing the interviews, the panelists will then frame their recommendations and draft a presentation that will be made to the public at the conclusion of the visit.

Alrich Lynch, Partner and Senior Managing Director at LDG Consulting in Atlanta is the chairman of the panel.

“We’re excited to bring ULI’s expertise to Morgan City and Berwick,” said Lynch in the news release. “We’ll be looking at critical aspects of the future for Morgan City and Berwick and it’s clear that the enthusiasm and excitement is palpable. All of the ULI team members bring significant experience to this panel and will provide clear recommendations and steps to help revitalize Morgan City and Berwick.”