The Market by Southern Grace will put many businesses under one roof

Saturday’s a big day for Grace Eisenman.

The business owner will hold her grand opening for her store, The Market by Southern Grace, at 1500 Federal Ave. in Morgan City.

Saturday is a big day for 32 other small business owners, too.

While Eisenman owns the market, it will house not only her business, Southern Grace, but 32 other Tri-City area small businesses, including a bakery.

So how do you fit 33 businesses under one roof?

“I rented out a little something for everybody’s price range,” Eisenman said Thursday.

The spaces range from a 6-foot shelf to a 10-foot by 8-foot booth. Vendors either have a shelf, a display or a booth where they will sell handmade, local items. These items include hand-painted insulated cups, door hangings, paintings, crochet works, charcuterie boards, candles and jewelry.

“It’s like a craft show you can visit six days a week,” Eisenman said.

Eisenman, who started her business of making signs about 1½ years ago, will be able to offer opportunities to others through her store.

“It’s hard to afford a store front by yourself when you make a specific item, so I figured why not open a store where multiple people can contribute to paying the bills and having a store front,” she said.

Saturday’s grand opening will be at 9:30 a.m. The store’s hours will be Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The bakery inside the market, Cher t’Dough, will be open Tuesday through Sun-day. On Sunday it will be open 6 a.m.-1 p.m., while every other day, it will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Among the items offered at the bakery will be breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked breads and coffee.