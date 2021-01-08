Jennifer Edwards of Sticks & Stones fixes a charcuterie board at her business space Thursday at The Market by Southern Grace in Morgan City. Sticks & Stones is one of 33 businesses that will be featured in the market.
Keyla Perez of K’s Victorious Vision sets out items in her vending space at The Market by Southern Grace.
The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
The Market by Southern Grace will put many businesses under one roof
Saturday’s a big day for Grace Eisenman.
The business owner will hold her grand opening for her store, The Market by Southern Grace, at 1500 Federal Ave. in Morgan City.
Saturday is a big day for 32 other small business owners, too.
While Eisenman owns the market, it will house not only her business, Southern Grace, but 32 other Tri-City area small businesses, including a bakery.
So how do you fit 33 businesses under one roof?
“I rented out a little something for everybody’s price range,” Eisenman said Thursday.
The spaces range from a 6-foot shelf to a 10-foot by 8-foot booth. Vendors either have a shelf, a display or a booth where they will sell handmade, local items. These items include hand-painted insulated cups, door hangings, paintings, crochet works, charcuterie boards, candles and jewelry.
“It’s like a craft show you can visit six days a week,” Eisenman said.
Eisenman, who started her business of making signs about 1½ years ago, will be able to offer opportunities to others through her store.
“It’s hard to afford a store front by yourself when you make a specific item, so I figured why not open a store where multiple people can contribute to paying the bills and having a store front,” she said.
Saturday’s grand opening will be at 9:30 a.m. The store’s hours will be Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The bakery inside the market, Cher t’Dough, will be open Tuesday through Sun-day. On Sunday it will be open 6 a.m.-1 p.m., while every other day, it will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
Among the items offered at the bakery will be breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked breads and coffee.