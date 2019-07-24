Mark King is new sales manager for Danos

Danos has promoted Mark King to sales manager. In this role he will be responsible for leading sales initiatives to maintain and expand the company’s customer base and will oversee the activities of the sales team.

“In his seven years with Danos, Mark has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a dedication to excellence. We are confident that he will continue this exceptional performance and lead our team in the right direction,” said owner Paul Danos.

King joined Danos in 2012 as senior account manager, serving as the single point of contact and overseeing all aspects related to British Petroleum Gulf of Mexico and Land Operations. Before joining Danos, King was an account manager with Moody Price, LLC, an industrial equipment supplier. Before his career in the oil and gas industry, King worked as a teacher and coach in secondary education.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to begin this next chapter with Danos,” said King. “I look forward to the new challenge and continuing to build on the success of our company.”

A graduate of LSU, King earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology in 1996 and was also a four-year varsity letterman for the football team. He and his wife Michelle live in Houma, and have two daughters. King is an avid triathlete and an active supporter of