Making room for a new McDonald's

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Demolition began Monday at the McDonald's on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Owner Terry Wilburn said the building is being razed to make way for an updated McDonald's that will accommodate new technology, including kiosk ordering, in which customers can order and pay for their food without waiting for help from an employee, and mobile ordering from phones and tablets. Wilburn said completion is projected for late October, weather permitting.