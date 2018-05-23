M C Bank's Richard now senior VP, COO

MORGAN CITY – Larry Callais, president and CEO at M C Bank, today said that veteran banker Travis Richard has been promoted to senior vice president and chief operations officer.

Richard, who has been affiliated with the bank for seven years, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana and in 2017 completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking, conducted at LSU.

He is a member of Kiwanis and serves on the Pastoral Council at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he and wife Caren, along with sons Graham and Tanner, are members.

“Clearly, assuming responsibility for the operations of M C Bank is a significant role,” said Jeremy Callais, CFO of the bank. “Travis has excelled in every role he has undertaken and is a hard worker filled with compassion for those with whom he works. I am pleased to congratulate him on this promotion.”

