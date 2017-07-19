Local version of 'Shark Tank' coming up

To celebrate the launch of Accelerate Acadiana, INNOV8 Acadiana, a Community Foundation of Acadiana company, Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are hosting south Louisiana’s largest business pitch competition.

The public is invited to front row seats as 16 companies vie for the attention of investors “Shark Tank style” 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Grouse Room, 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette for “Pitchers and Draft Night.”

Watch and then cast your crowd-favorite votes as eight companies new to Accelerate Acadiana, a 14-week business mentoring program sponsored by a federal grant, and eight emerging local startup companies present their business pitch to local and state-wide accredited investors. $2,500 in cash prizes will be presented to the winners as voted on by the audience and the Acadiana Angels.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 through Eventbrite and include one beer, local nibbles and two voting tokens.

Eight rookie companies will compete for $500 in prize money and the eight Accelerator companies will compete for $2,000.

Two accelerated companies will also be invited to privately pitch to the Acadiana Angels on Monday, Aug. 21m at their monthly meeting.

Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the event for each category. Accelerator participants will have exhibits at the event for attendees to learn more about the eight emerging companies chosen for the program.

Pitchers and Draft will begin at 6 p.m., pitches will begin at 6:30 p.m. and prizes will be distributed by 8:15 pm with

The Grouse Room’s Ladies Night will follow beginning at 9 p.m.

You can get in on the action as a participant now or as spectator enthusiasts and support a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Companies interested in the 14-week Accelerate Acadiana program must apply by July 30 at www.innov8acadiana.org/accelerateacadiana.