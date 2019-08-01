Local briefs: Old bridge closes Monday, break for Cleco bills, 5K run

Old bridge will be closed Monday

The bridge on La. 182 in Morgan City will be closed to traffic on Monday to perform bridge maintenance.

The work is estimated to take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting.

The detour will consist of U.S. 90.

Tax cut means break on Cleco bills

Beginning Aug. 1, the average Cleco customer will see a bill credit of approximately $14 a month for the next 12 months. The benefit stems from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduces the company’s corporate tax rate and is being passed along to customers.

“Cleco has been accruing the TCJA savings and preparing to refund our customers,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Last month, our plan to credit customers over $84 million gained approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission.”

TCJA decreases the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, reducing the amount of federal income tax Cleco is required to pay. Cleco provided the Louisiana Public Service Commission with a plan as to how these tax-related benefits could be flowed through to the company’s Louisiana customers.

Shrimp origin enforcement to begin

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s health department will soon start enforcing a new law requiring restaurants to tell customers if they sell imported shrimp or crawfish.

The agency says it will check for compliance with the notification requirement beginning Sept. 1.

Restaurants have to post information about imported crawfish or shrimp on menus. If they don’t use menus, they have to post signs at their main entrances.

100 Black Men 5K will be Aug. 31

The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 23rd Annual 5K Run/Walk will be Aug. 31.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. the day of the race.

All pre-registrations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with a fee of $ 20..

For all registrations dated after Aug. 23, the registration fee is $ 25.

There is a senior citizen discount fee of $15 for runners/walkers. All senior citizens must be 62 years of age.

If mailing in registration fees please send to: 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish, P. O. Box 43, Morgan City LA 70381.

T-shirts will not be given to late registrants.

