LeCompte promoted at TGMC

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 1:01pm

Terrebonne General Medical Center has named Nicole LeCompte, CRNA as director of anesthesia services.
LeCompte has been a member of the TGMC family since she first graduated as a nurse where she worked in the Intensive Care Unit.
She most recently served as the clinical coordinator of the Anesthesia Department, a position that she held for the past five years.
LeCompte graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
She then graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).
LeCompte also worked in the TGMC Cardiac Catheterization Lab as well as the Surgery Department.
