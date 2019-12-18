Leadership school grad

Submitted Photo

Tabatha Duhon of M C Bank in Morgan City successfully completed the 2019 Leadership School, “Growing our Next Generation of Leaders,” a six-month program that included online course work and five instructor-led sessions focused on developing leadership skills and enhancing knowledge in various areas of banking. The program provided by the Louisiana Bankers Association and held in Baton Rouge at The Bankers Center,hosts students from all over the state. The 2019 session marked the 10th year of the program. She's shown with M C Bank President Jeremy Callais.