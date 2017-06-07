Submitted Photos
Olivia Kraemer received a scholarship from the Teche Regional Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. Kraemer is the daughter of Carl and Judy Kraemer. She is a 2017 graduate of Berwick High School and is planning to attend Nicholls State University in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career at Teche Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. The Ladies Auxiliary awards nursing scholarships valued at $1,000 per semester to deserving students who wish to pursue a degree in nursing. Standing from left are Sandra Ratcliff, Rosemarie Vining and Linda Crappell representing the Ladies Auxiliary. Seated are Carl Kraemer, Olivia Kraemer and Judy Kraemer.
Angelle Rachel received a scholarship from the Teche Regional Medical Center ladies Auxiliary. She is the daughter of Fran and Edmond Rachal. She is a 2017 graduate of Berwick High School and is planning to attend Nicholls State University in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career at Teche Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. Standing from left are Ratcliff, Vining and Crappell representing the Ladies Auxiliary. Seated are Fran Rachal, Angelle Rachal and Edmond Rachal.
Ladies Auxiliary scholarships
The Teche Regional Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. awards two scholarships.