Ladies Auxiliary scholarships

Submitted Photos

Olivia Kraemer received a scholarship from the Teche Regional Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. Kraemer is the daughter of Carl and Judy Kraemer. She is a 2017 graduate of Berwick High School and is planning to attend Nicholls State University in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career at Teche Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. The Ladies Auxiliary awards nursing scholarships valued at $1,000 per semester to deserving students who wish to pursue a degree in nursing. Standing from left are Sandra Ratcliff, Rosemarie Vining and Linda Crappell representing the Ladies Auxiliary. Seated are Carl Kraemer, Olivia Kraemer and Judy Kraemer.