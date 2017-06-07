Submitted Photos
Olivia Kraemer received a scholarship from the Teche Regional Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. Kraemer is the daughter of Carl and Judy Kraemer. She is a 2017 graduate of Berwick High School and is planning to attend Nicholls State University in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career at Teche Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. The Ladies Auxiliary awards nursing scholarships valued at $1,000 per semester to deserving students who wish to pursue a degree in nursing. Standing from left are Sandra Ratcliff, Rosemarie Vining and Linda Crappell representing the Ladies Auxiliary. Seated are Carl Kraemer, Olivia Kraemer and Judy Kraemer.

Angelle Rachel received a scholarship from the Teche Regional Medical Center ladies Auxiliary. She is the daughter of Fran and Edmond Rachal. She is a 2017 graduate of Berwick High School and is planning to attend Nicholls State University in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career at Teche Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. Standing from left are Ratcliff, Vining and Crappell representing the Ladies Auxiliary. Seated are Fran Rachal, Angelle Rachal and Edmond Rachal.

Ladies Auxiliary scholarships

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 12:28pm Anonymous

The Teche Regional Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary. awards two scholarships.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017