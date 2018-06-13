KMRC gets spot on FM dial

Patrick Andras, owner of Spotlight Broadcasting, has announced that KMRC is now at 92.9 on the FM dial, as well as its familiar spot on 1430 AM.

J.J. Starbuck and P.E. Gilligan are two of the station’s marquee personalities on air. Both are familiar to KMRC listeners over the years.

The format continues to be swamp pop.

“KMRC was the original Morgan City radio station,” Andras said. “It went on air in 1954. In 2002, we changed the format to Swamp Pop, which has been great in our area.

“A few years ago we started working with the FCC to aquire a FM rebroadcast. And, this year we are finally on FM at 92.9.

"We are the only full-time FM playing Swamp Pop in south Louisiana. We look forward to serving our community and continuing to be locally based.”