Keeping seniors healthy
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:01pm
Submitted Photo
Keeping senior citizens active within the community is not an easy task, yet St. Mary Council on Aging does exactly that every day. Pat Blanco, left, Patterson Senior Wellness & Activity Center coordinator, accepts a donation from Patterson State Bank head teller Peggy Darce. The donation directly benefits the program and helps to provide local seniors many opportunities to participate in an assortment of events throughout the parish.