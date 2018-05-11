Justin Crochet named top regional paramedic

Morgan City native Justin Crochet has been selected as the Capital District regional Paramedic of the Year by employer Acadian Ambulance, and was a finalist for the overall Louisiana/Mississippi honor.

The region spans West and East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana, Ascension and Livingston parishes. Crochet has been with Acadian for six years years. He is a graduate of Morgan City High School.

Crochet works out of Port Allen, Louisiana, as a Critical Care Paramedic, is a preceptor to new hires and serves an Advanced Cardiac Life Support instructor.