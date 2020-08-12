Investar interactive ATM is now open

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE — Investar Bank recently opened its free-standing Interactive Teller Machine at 1024 Victor II Blvd. at the corner of Clothilde Street and Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City.

The ITM operates as an ATM 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone with a financial institution debit/credit/ATM card.

Additionally, during business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, customers can touch the screen to interact with an Investar banker in real-time.

Existing Investar customers can make deposits at the ITM, cash checks and conduct many other transactions similar to those available at a full-service branch.

“We are excited to move into the Morgan City market with our digital strategy to offer modern technology that is simple, secure and convenient for the community,” Jeff Blum, Investar Western Region president and executive vice president, said in a news release.

“Interacting with our ITM is similar to using the drive-thru at a full-service branch.”

“The ITM can be paired with our video banking module that is available on our website to open an account,” Blum added. “Our goal is to make banking with Investar as easy and convenient as possible.”

To learn more about Investar’s products, visit www.InvestarBank.com or call toll-free at 1-866-604-2006.