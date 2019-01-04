Hospital recognized for promoting organ donation

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center announced that it among a group of U.S. hospitals recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

Thibodaux Regional was awarded Bronze Recognition from the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency for its efforts and participation in the Workplace Partnership for Life Initiative.

This campaign is a special effort of federal agency’s Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation’s hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors and ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The campaign unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations.

This year’s initiative ran Oct. 1, 2017, through April 2018. More than 1200 hospitals participated in the national campaign. During that time period, 23,700 people were added to the registry.

With LOPA and the full support of Thibodaux Regional’s administration and staff, the hospital conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the LOPA’s donor registry.