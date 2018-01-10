Hospital names Olivier Leader of the Quarter

Terrebonne General Medical Center has named Dana Olivier, RN, the first Leader of the Quarter.

Olivier, informatics manager with the TGMC Information Technology Department, has worked for the hospital for over 32 years.

Recipients demonstrate outstanding and consistent commitment to the well-being of patients, their extended families and staff. They also must fulfill TGMC’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare with compassion while serving as strong role models to their peers.

Olivier oversees several software programs designed to provide efficient and accurate patient care and manages a team of 15. Olivier is credited by her team for her excellent leadership skills and for continuously providing her team with growth opportunities. These educational opportunities allow for the TGMC IT department to remain innovative in the advancing healthcare environment.

“I am completely overwhelmed and honored,” said Olivier. “I have had great mentors and a team of competent and caring staff that have taught me so much about being a leader. This award validates my personal growth and the goals I set along the way.”

TGMC Leader of the Quarter recipients are nominated internally by fellow staff members.