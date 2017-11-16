Hospital group gives Teche Regional A grade in annual safety survey

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization, has released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

Teche Regional Medical Center was one of 832 awarded an A for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. Teche is the only hospital in the community and surrounding areas to get an A.

The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms.

“Teche Regional Medical Center is committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients, families and visitors and ensuring that everyone has a positive experience at our hospital,” said Jerry Dooley, interim CEO of Teche Regional. “We are very pleased to have earned an A, which places us among the top tier of hospitals across the country when it comes to patient safety.”

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, Board, management and staff of Teche Regional Medical Center for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Teche Regional’s full grade, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter and Facebook.