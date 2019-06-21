Greg Hamer is Rotary's Citizen of the Year

Businessman and community leader Greg Hamer was named Citizen of the Year Thursday by the Rotary Club of Morgan City at its annual banquet at the Petroleum Club.

Hamer has served in a variety of civic posts, including the city and parish councils, the University of Louisiana Board of Trustees and the Louisiana Coastal Commission.

He was a 2011 Community Foundation of Acadiana Philanthropist of the Year and a St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2017. Hamer is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council for LSU’s Ourso College of Business.

Hamer and wife Brenda are also restaurateurs. Their B&G Food Enterprises LLC, based in Morgan City, owns 140 Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Long John Silver’s outlets across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. His corporate biography says that, through an affiliated company, B&G has become a DAT DOG franchisee with plans to sell gourmet hot dogs in the Houston area.

B&G was a Chamber Business of the Year in 1998.

Also Thursday, Luke Manfre was named Rotarian of the Year.

Casey Shannon handed the president’s gavel to Jakob Dworaczyk for the 2019-20 year.

Also installed as officers Thursday were Vice President Luke Manfre, Secretary Jo Anne Bergeron, Treasurer Claire Reiners, Sergeant-at-Arms Brian Thorguson, and Directors Emily Berry, Jim Firmin, Scott Melancon, Ricky Romaire, Shannon and Drake Stansbury.