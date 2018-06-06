Grants are available for work on Main Street restoration

Morgan City Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and business owners. The Louisiana Main Street program is able to offer two types of competitive grants – a $10,000 grant for major projects and a $2,500 grant for minor projects. Grants are available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation.

Applications received from Morgan City Main Street building or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. Over the years, Morgan City Main Street businesses have been awarded multiple competitive redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from:

Beth Portero, Main Street Director, 728 Myrtle St., Morgan City LA, 985-380-4639, b.price@cityofmc.com.