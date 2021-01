Submitted Photo/Ochsner St. Mary

Monica St. Romain of Berwick donated a breast pump to the Women’s Services Department at Ochsner St. Mary. Because of her donation, the hospital was able to lend it to a new mom whose baby had to remain in the hospital so that she could continue to breastfeed her baby. Shown with St. Romain, left, is Stacy Vice, RN and manager of women’s services.