A gift for the grieving

Ochsner St. Mary was given a CuddleCot on Feb. 18 by the Life Church and Ardent Foundation, a nonprofit organization helping families of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and those suffering from infant loss. A CuddleCot is a medical device that extends the time grieving parents can spend with their child. Ochsner St. Mary is the only provider in the parish to provide this support to grieving families. Pictured from left are Amanda Ducote; Lynelle Lincecum from the Life Church; Candance Muller, president of The Ardent Foundation; Dr. Julie Price, OB/GYN; Tabby Lipari, drector of the Women's Services Department; Gabrielle Aucoin; and Fernis LeBlanc, CEO of Ochsner St. Mary.