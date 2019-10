Submitted Photo

Executive Assistant/Accounts Payables Tessie DuBois celebrated 40 years with M C Bank recently. Pictured from left: Administrative Assistant/Accounts Receivable Clerk Joyce Williams; DuBois; and M C Bank’s CEO, Larry J. Callais. M C Bank’s Board of Directors, officers and employees thanked DuBois for her 40 years of service and the time she dedicates out in the community.