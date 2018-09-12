Five years of service

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:54am

Submitted Photo
Lots can happen in five years, and that was the topic of conversation at a recent gathering to acknowledge Harold Smith’s five-year M C Bank Anniversary. Pictured from left are M C Bank’s executive vice president/commercial loan officer, Barton Blanco; Smith; Larry J. Callais, president/CEO; and Jeremy Callais, executive vice president/operations. The interesting part is that Smith’s financial career actually began shortly after college at the then Morgan City Bank. After a short absence and after gathering lots of financial background Smith, rejoined M C Bank in 2013 and is now a senior vice president/commercial loan officer.

