Five years of service

Lots can happen in five years, and that was the topic of conversation at a recent gathering to acknowledge Harold Smith’s five-year M C Bank Anniversary. Pictured from left are M C Bank’s executive vice president/commercial loan officer, Barton Blanco; Smith; Larry J. Callais, president/CEO; and Jeremy Callais, executive vice president/operations. The interesting part is that Smith’s financial career actually began shortly after college at the then Morgan City Bank. After a short absence and after gathering lots of financial background Smith, rejoined M C Bank in 2013 and is now a senior vice president/commercial loan officer.