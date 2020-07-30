Electronic record system in place at Ochsner St. Mary

Ochsner St. Mary has announced the implementation of the Epic electronic medical records system throughout Ochsner St. Mary and its affiliated clinics.

This milestone signifies the completion of Ochsner St. Mary’s integration into the Ochsner Health Network.

In March 2019, Ochsner announced an intent to strategically partner with Teche Regional Medical Center, which was renamed Ochsner St. Mary in fall 2019.

As part of the partnership agreement, Ochsner agreed to invest $6 million to install and implement Ochsner’s instance of the software. The Epic transition was completed on Sunday.

“We are pleased to offer Epic to Ochsner St. Mary patients and bring them the benefits of this leading health technology,” said Ochsner St. Mary CEO Fernis LeBlanc.

“Epic allows patient information to be securely accessed by all Ochsner providers, meaning that no matter where a patient chooses to visit, the medical staff at that facility will have full access to the patient’s medical record, ensuring the highest quality of care.”

With Epic, the leading electronic health record system in the United States, Ochsner St. Mary patients will have access to the MyOchsner patient portal, which includes convenient, secure features such as:

—Online appointment booking

—Fast and easy online bill pay

—Quick access to test results and medical records

—Health education materials

—Prescription refill requests

—Ability to message providers directly

Physicians from any Ochsner or partner facility can view a patient’s Epic medical record, which means improved care coordination and communication among providers.

Ochsner St. Mary is a full-service, 164-bed acute care facility providing quality medical services to the people of St. Mary Parish and the surrounding areas.

The hospital offers an extensive range of services, including a 24-hour emergency department, intensive care unit, maternity suites with state-of-the-art monitoring for mothers and babies, inpatient behavioral health, and both inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy. Ochsner St. Mary also offers many advanced medical technologies, including MRI, digital mammography, low-dose CT, full-service lab and more. For more information, call 985-384-2200.