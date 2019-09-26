Earl the Egret will help boost tourism

The Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau is sponsoring a promotion across four festivals throughout the parish during the month of October.

A piece of yard art named Earl the Egret will be hidden in a public area at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival Oct. 3-6, the Chitamacha Pow Wow Oct.19, the Patterson Main Street and Historic Walking Tour Oct. 26, and Harvest Moon Fest Oct. 26.

Those that are in attendance of the festivals and find Earl the Egret are encouraged to take a photo with the yard art and send the photo to info@cajuncoast.com. Photos must be emailed by Nov. 2, no later than 4 p.m.

A form with name, address, cell number and signature must be completed. By signing the form, you’re agreeing to allow the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau to use your photos in promotion of the associated festivals. The form can be found at www.cajuncoast.com or by calling 985-380-8224.

Five points will be assigned for each picture taken at each festival. Five is the maximum amount of points per festival, regardless of the number of photos taken, tagged or sent to the Cajun Coast at one event. A maximum of 20 points may be accumulated.

Bonus points can be earned by posting the photos on Instagram with the hashtags #CajunCoast and #FeedYourSoul. Bonus points for social media will be assigned from Instagram only. One point will be assigned for an Instagram post per festival. Maximum number of points per festival is one.

Anyone that attends all four events will receive a bonus of 10 points.

Points will be tabulated within a week of the end of the contest, and a winner will be contacted and announced. The top five people with the highest number of points will win a prize pack worth over $100.

Should there be a tie, a random winner will be selected from the highest number of points.

No purchase is necessary to win. All events are free except for Chitimacha Pow Wow. Earl will be placed in a public area that does not require an admission fee.